McConnell: ‘It’s Possible to Handle This Nomination Fully by the Fall’

Tuesday at the Senate Republican leadership news conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he expected President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be confirmed by the fall.

McConnell said, “So I think the president has made a great appointment, a great nomination. We’ll work our way through the process. We believe it’s possible to handle this nomination fully by the fall. And I know Chairman Grassley believes — he’s already said in a statement today, he believes we can work our way through the process in the normal length of time that we did on Gorsuch and Kagan and others and have this nominee in place some time this fall.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN