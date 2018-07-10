Schumer: ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Me’ if Kavanaugh’s Views on Prosecuting POTUS ‘Very Important’ to Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated he wouldn’t be surprised if Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s views on presidents facing prosecution while in office “was very important to Donald Trump.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “Senator, do you believe that President Trump selected Judge Kavanaugh because of Judge Kavanaugh’s views on presidential power and his position in that law review paper where he said that presidents should not be subject to prosecution while in office?”

Schumer answered, “I certainly believe, he was the judge, probably of the 25 — they all would repeal Roe. They all would repeal ACA. But on this issue, the Mueller issue, which came up after the vetting by these two groups, he’s probably the most extreme, and it wouldn’t surprise me if that was very important to Donald Trump. Knowing Donald Trump, and I have no proof, do you think he didn’t inquire about this either directly or indirectly? Knowing Donald Trump, what do you think?”

