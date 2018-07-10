Trevor Noah: Trump’s ‘Demeanor, ‘Style’ Is Like ‘Many African Dictators’

During an interview with Gold Derby editor Daniel Montgomery,”The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said President Donald Trump reminded him of “many African dictators.”

Noah, who was born in South Africa, said, “Donald Trump reminds me in many ways of many African dictators His demeanor, his style, who he presents himself as and how he processes his power is something that’s all too familiar, not just for an African but for someone from the Middle East, for instance.

He added, “Anyone who comes from a developing nation is all too familiar with a leader like him, so it’s not as shocking as it may be for many other people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN