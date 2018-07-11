Booker: ‘We Need to Stop the Bullsh*t Partisanship in This Country’

[ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING]

Wednesday, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) decried partisan “bullshit” when it comes to tackling issues regarding the U.S. economy.

Booker said, “Our grandparents showed us how to build a great economy. They were out training this generation of Americans. They were out investing in infrastructure this generation of Americans. They were out R&D-ing this generation of Americans. We need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country. We really do.”

He continued, “We have more common ground then we care to admit, and we’re letting political opportunists on both sides of the aisle try to undermine the truth of this nation, that the ties that bind us are so much strong then the lines that divide us. We need Americans right now more than ever before, and we need to see folks who are being rendered invisible.”

He added, “The most valuable natural resource in this country is not oil gas or coal, it is the genius of the next generation of children that are coming.”

(h/t WFB)

