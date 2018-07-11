Grassley: ‘Five or Six’ Dems Will Support Kavanaugh If GOP Gets to 50 Votes

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he anticipated “five or six” Democrats would vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President’s Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, with the caveat that Republicans can get the required 50 votes for confirmation.

Grassley said something would have to “very dramatically go wrong” for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to oppose the nomination.

“I think that we can’t count on any Democrats until we get the 50 votes we need, and then we’ll get five or six of them,” Grassley said. “Otherwise, I don’t think we can count on them.”

