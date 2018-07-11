MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Trump Is ‘Dog-Training’ His Supporters

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews accused President Donald Trump of “dog-training” his supporters.

After showing a clip of Trump at a rally saying he would ask NATO to pay their bills, Matthews said, “He is taking a Republican Party, a grassroots party that’s spent 60, 70 years leading the war in the Cold War, hating the Russians for all their aggressiveness in the world and taking over the countries on the border and being tyrannical the way they are now and he has those people cheering against Western Europe which is liberal and democratic and free market and attacking them. While agreeing with Trump saying ‘He’s doing his best.’ The way he is dog training, he’s dog-training these people.”

He added, “They’re not getting paid. They’re not running for anything. Those regular people that show up for a Trump rally are cheering the attacks on our European allies and cheering ‘give a chance to little Putin.'”

