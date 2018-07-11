NY Gov Cuomo: ‘I Will Sue’ if SCOTUS Overturns Roe

During a speech on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) vowed that he will sue if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Cuomo said, “We now need to codify Roe v. Wade, which will actually increase the protections in New York, God forbid they do what they intend to do, which is overturn Roe v. Wade. I want to get it done before the Supreme Court does that. Because I don’t want any gap in a woman’s right to protection and we have a better legal case when the Supreme Court acts. Because I will sue when the Supreme Court acts, and I want the New York State law in place.”

(h/t Jesse McKinley)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett