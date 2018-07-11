Rhodes: ‘The Biggest Danger’ to US National Security ‘Is the President’ ‘Blowing Up the International Architecture’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” MSNBC Contributor and former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama Ben Rhodes stated that “The biggest danger to the national security of the United States is the president of the United States, who is single-handedly, before our eyes, blowing up the international architecture that the United States has relied upon for our own security for 70 years.”

Rhodes said, “I mean, Chris, what’s very clear is that he has a continued hostility towards our democratic allies, and he’s continually reaching out, praising, trying to get next to, trying to create these spectacles with people like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. I don’t think it’s possible to overstate what is happening this week. The biggest danger to the national security of the United States is the president of the United States, who is single-handedly, before our eyes, blowing up the international architecture that the United States has relied upon for our own security for 70 years. This 2% defense spending thing is just a lever that he’s using to clobber NATO. Let’s be very clear, if you shred the credibility of America’s commitment to our allies, it doesn’t matter how much people spend on defense. The fact of the matter is, by antagonizing our allies, he’s making it less likely that they’re going to stand with us the next time we need them, as they did in Afghanistan after 9/11. He’s playing right into the hands of Putin, who’s been trying to create a wedge between the United States and Europe since he came back into office. And he’s raising serious questions about whether the United States of America wants to play the role that we’ve played for 70 years as the leader of alliances like NATO.”

