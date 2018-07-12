Brennan: Strzok ‘Did a Great Job’ – Putin ‘Must Be Very Happy’ With ‘Discord That’s Being Sown’ in Congress

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” former CIA Director John Brennan stated he thought “did a great job” in his testimony before Congress and “Mr. Putin must be looking with quite a bit of glee, in terms of what just transpired in the halls of Congress and this committee meeting, that I think, really was a mockery of the oversight function, a responsibility that is supposed to be a bipartisan effort to try to make sure that we keep this country strong and safe.”

Brennan said, “I’m personally glad that Peter Strzok had an opportunity to talk publicly about this, and so the American people could see his professionalism, as well as what I think is his integrity. We’re all imperfect human beings, and I think Pete would like to be able to have back some of the actions that he took, but there’s no indication whatsoever in what he said, or in fact in the Department of Justice’s inspector general report, that indicates that any personal views, political views that he may have held, like all the rest of us, had any influence or impact on his professional responsibilities. I think he was able to handle those questions in a very professional manner. … Pete, I think did a great job.”

He later added, “Vladimir Putin must be very happy, as well as Russian intelligence and security services because of the discord that’s being sown in the halls of Congress here. … I think that Mr. Putin must be looking with quite a bit of glee, in terms of what just transpired in the halls of Congress and this committee meeting, that I think, really was a mockery of the oversight function, a responsibility that is supposed to be a bipartisan effort to try to make sure that we keep this country strong and safe. But unfortunately, I think Chairman Goodlatte and Chairman Gowdy demonstrated that they are more interested in protecting Mr. Trump, and preventing the continued investigation from moving forward, and taking these cheap shots, and that’s what I call them, cheap shots, at Pete Strzok I think, were just unconscionable.”

(h/t Mediaite)

