Giuliani: Agreement to Talk With Mueller ‘Probably Further Away’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani stated that an agreement with Special Counsel Mueller for President Trump to answer questions is “Probably further away.”

Giuliani said an agreement is “Probably further away. When you see this kind of thing, you’re a lawyer, would you walk your client into a kangaroo court, with guys who donated 36,000 to his opponent, cried at her loss party, represented the scoundrel who broke the hard drive?”

He added that while Peter Strzok is off the Mueller team, “they’ve never unraveled the taint that he created, nor do we know about the texts of the people that are there right now. I want to see their texts in 2016.”

