Gowdy to Strzok: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn What You Appreciate’

Thursday while testifying before House committees, the FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation Peter Strzok got into a heated exchange with Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC).

Partial transcript as follows:

GOWDY: Your testimony is Bob Mueller did not kick you off because of the content of your text, he kicked you off because of some appearance he was worried about?

STRZOK: My testimony —what you asked, what I responded to that he kicked me off because of my bias. I’m stating to you, it is not my understanding that he kicked me off because of any bias. That it was done based an appearance. If you want to represent what you said accurately, I’m happy to answer that question, but I don’t appreciate what was originally said being changed.

GOWDY: I don’t give a damn what you appreciate, Agent Strzok. I don’t appreciate having FBI agent unprecedented level of animus working on two major investigations during 2016.