Gutfeld: Strzok Hearing Was Like Watching Jerry Springer, ‘I’d Call It a Clown Show, But Clowns Are Sexier’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Greg Gutfeld panned the Strzok hearing as comparable to “The Jerry Springer Show” and added, “I’d call it a clown show, but clowns are sexier.”

Gutfeld said, “I felt like I was unemployed on the sofa watching eight non — back-to-back episodes of Jerry Springer. That was like Parliament without the wigs. It’s either a new low or a new high. I don’t know what it is, but I’d call it a clown show, but clowns are sexier. This is — this whole event reveals how little wisdom there is in this world. There’s so much noise, so little wisdom. Those are all smart people. They’re not dumb people, but the environment, the politics, and the spotlight turns everybody into idiots. And I say all of them. I don’t just say Strzok. By the way, Strzok, we’re never going to get to the truth. Because he has 30 lawyers there. 30 Democrat[s]…are there, who are white-knighting. Every time you want to get to the truth, they jump in front of him to take the bullet.”

