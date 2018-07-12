Kasich: Trump’s ‘Wrecking Ball Diplomacy’ Undermining 70 Years of Peace

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said President Donald Trump’s “wrecking ball diplomacy” is “undermining” America’s relations with NATO allies.

Kasich said, “I think, Wolf, it’s undeniable that our relations with our NATO countries is fraying. This has been a relationship since World War II where we’ve invested a lot and worked a lot with our allies that share our values. It’s kept the peace for 70 years. I think at times the president has engaged in a wrecking ball diplomacy, which you go in, you wreck everything up, then at the end, you declare great things.”

He added, “Look, pushing them on burden sharing is good. There’s no increase about what was agreed to a few years ago. Maybe he accelerating it, give the president credit for that. But if you take the withdrawal from the Paris Accord, the unilateral effort around Iran, when you look at the tariffs that have been imposed on our allies based on national security grounds, our withdrawal from the PTT trade agreement, it’s just one thing after another, and the G7 summit where they couldn’t even reach a communique—I’m not here to personally attack the president, but I’m here to disagree with what I think is foreign policy initiatives that I think are undermining the strength of something that’s kept the peace for 70 years.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN