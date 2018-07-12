Luis Gutierrez: The ‘Kremlin Is Very, Very Happy’ with House GOP Performance Today

Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) reacted to the House Judiciary Committee hearing with Peter Strzok, the FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, by suggesting the Russian government was “happy” with the day proceedings.

Gutiérrez said, “I think the Republicans acted like the defense team of Donald Trump, and I’m sure the Kremlin is very, very happy with their performance today. We know from our intelligence community that they intervened, right, in our electoral process in order to derail the Hillary Clinton campaign and elect Donald Trump.”

He added, “What they want to ultimately accomplish, I believe—and many members of the intelligence community and certainly in the Senate—is to destroy our democratic institution. So you destroy the FBI.”

