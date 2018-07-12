MLB Network’s Morosi: Tim Tebow ‘Belongs’ in MLB, Will Be Called Up by September

Thursday on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage,” MLB.com’s Jon Morosi predicted New York Mets minor league prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow would be in a big league uniform by September because he has shown he “belongs” in MLB.

“Tim Tebow has signed a professional baseball contract and he has done what has been asked of him,” Morosi told host Clay Travis. “He has gone down to the minor leagues and worked on his game to the point that he is a credible Major League Baseball prospect.”

Morosi called Tebow a “bonafide prospect,” adding the public would know by now if the player who took 10 years off of playing baseball was overmatched.

Tebow was named a Double-A Eastern League All-Star, going 1-4 with a double in Wednesday’s game. He is hitting .270 with five homers and 33 runs knocked in over 76 games.

