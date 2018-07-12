Perino: Gohmert’s Treatment of Strzok ‘Felt Like a Public Lynching’ – Cohen Wanting to Give Strzok Purple Heart ‘Disgusting’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Dana Perino criticized the behavior of multiple Republicans, including Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) during the Peter Strzok hearing for going “way overboard. It felt like a public lynching.” She also criticized Democrats for applauding parts of Strzok’s testimony and stated Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) wanting to give Strzok a Purple heart is a “disgusting” suggestion.

Perino said, “I did think it was quite odd that you had the one congressman on the Democratic side said he wanted to give Peter Strzok a Purple Heart, which is outrageous. That’s disgusting, actually, to suggest, given what the Purple Heart is actually for.” Perino also criticized Democrats for applauding portions of Strzok’s testimony as “wholly inappropriate.”

She added, “[S]everal Republicans, including Louie Gohmert, I will say, went way overboard. It felt like a public lynching. And I thought it was terrible. You know they should do with these hearings? And I know we’re in television, so maybe we don’t want to say this, they should not be on camera. They should be on the record.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett