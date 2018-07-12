SF Giants’ Brandon Belt Blames Russia for Losing All-Star Final Vote

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt finished second to Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in MLB’s Final Vote for the National League All-Star team, and he said Russia may have interfered with the election.

“First off, I just want to say I believe, I was told, that Russia actually interfered in this election,” Belt joked after his team’s Wednesday victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Belt went on to congratulate Aguilar and the American League Final Vote winner Jean Segura, shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, for being named MLB All-Stars, and also thanked the fans, teammates and the Giants social media team for their support.

“I just want to say congrats to Jesus and Jean,” Belt said. “I want to say thank you to all the fans for voting. It was pretty amazing. I think Jesus had 20 million votes, so just the fact that I was in second was pretty cool.”

