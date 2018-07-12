Swalwell: ‘If I Was at the FBI,’ Strzok ‘Wouldn’t Be Working For Me’ – Hearing Didn’t Accomplish Anything

Democrat Rep. @RepSwalwell : "If I was at the FBI he [Peter Strzok] wouldn’t be working for me, and I think Robert Mueller did the right thing by taking him off the team" https://t.co/f7wBz9f8nA pic.twitter.com/o4Au4sw6JH

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that if he was in charge of the FBI, Peter Strzok wouldn’t be working there, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller “did the right thing by taking him off the team.” Swalwell noted that Strzok testified that he wasn’t the only investigator in charge of ending the Clinton investigation and beginning the Trump investigation and there was evidence to support both moves.

Swalwell began by saying that the Congressional hearing over Peter Strzok shows that such issues should be handled by an independent commission. He added that nothing was actually accomplished by the hearing, and that after former FBI Director James Comey’s and Strzok’s testimonies, the question now becomes whether President Trump will speak to Mueller under oath.

He further stated that there is a “frustration” among Americans and Democrats that, rather than focusing on preventing Russian attacks, “we’re going backward and still looking at Hillary Clinton’s emails.”

Swalwell concluded that while there was evidence to support closing the Clinton investigation and opening the investigation into the Trump campaign, “[I]f I was at the FBI, he [Strzok] wouldn’t be working for me, and I think Bob Mueller did the right thing by taking him off the team. That’s what you would want him to do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett