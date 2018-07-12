Watch: Joe, Mika Celebrate ‘Morning Joe’ ‘Fact-Check’ During Trump NATO Press Conference

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski touted their efforts to “fact-check” President Donald Trump during an impromptu press conference in Brussels following a meeting of NATO leaders.

“While [French President Emmanuel] Macron’s fact-check came several minutes after the president’s false statement, we fact-checked in real time as the president lied to the world,” Brzezinski said.

During that montage, Scarborough questioned Trump’s statements on other NATO members’ defense spending in proportion to their GDPs.

