Whoopi Goldberg: Why Isn’t Trump ‘Considered a Threat to National Security?’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s appearances at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “What is he doing there? The Senate and the House are not behind him. He’s making a fool of himself and making the world laugh about how little he knows about foreign affairs and international information. He knows nothing.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “He pissing off allies, the optics for going into another meeting with Russia where we have just been separated with people we get along normally. Russia wants to interfere, they interfere in our election, they interfere with our friends and allies. On the face, it looks like Putin succeeded again because Trump and his style break everyone apart.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Why isn’t he considered a threat to national security?”

Behar asked, “Do you mean Trump or Putin?”

Goldberg shot back, “Both of them.”

