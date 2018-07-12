Wolf Blitzer: Peter Strzok’s Texts ‘Are So Damning’

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” host Wolf Blitzer reacted to House lawmakers questioning of Peter Strzok the FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Blitzer said, “The texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, they are so damning.”

CNN’s political director David Chalian replied, “They are, Wolf, which is why what Gloria is laying out here, yes, that is Strzok’s mission today, is try to walk this line of ‘I have personal political views, it didn’t impact my work at all.’ That may be true, but when he says that those texts, quote, ‘are not indicative of bias,’ that’s just flat wrong on its face. It is indicative of bias. I understand his point is, ‘Well, that bias didn’t infiltrate into my work, into my conduct in the professional capacity,’ but you can understand why when you look at the language of those texts, that it’s very easy to point to a bias that this FBI agent was expressing. It sort of goes to the rule that exists. You should put nothing in text or e-mail that you are not comfortable seeing on the front page of ‘The New York Times’ or on CNN’s banner across the bottom of the screen there. He didn’t follow that rule.”

