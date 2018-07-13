Clay Travis Slams ‘Insanely Dumb’ Activists Calling for University of Wyoming to Dump Cowboy Slogan

“Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis ripped activists, including a school associate professor Ellen Currano, that are pushing to have the University of Wyoming’s new slogan, “The world needs more cowboys,” removed due to racism.

Travis called the group of activists upset with the slogan “insanely dumb” and “insanely idiotic.”

“Who hears that the university is called the ‘Wyoming Cowboys’ and doesn’t feel welcome? Who out there is like, ‘I am triggered so much by the Wyoming Cowboys?'” Travis asked.

He noted the most valuable sports franchise in the United States is the Dallas Cowboys and said their moniker “translates pretty well” to fans across the country.

To Professor Currano, Travis said, “You embarrassed the institution across the entire nation because nobody out there is hearing, ‘The world needs more cowboys’ and not applying to the University of Wyoming because they don’t think they’re included enough. This is insanely dumb.”

