CNN’s Chalian: WH Statement on Russia Indictments ‘Dereliction of Duty’ – ‘Truly Offensive’

"The President of the United States, through his spokesperson, issues a statement that says absolutely nothing about the country being attacked...I find it truly offensive" - David Chalian on the White House statement following indictment of 12 Russians https://t.co/VJi6rznAWf pic.twitter.com/YLh5wtnbRU

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Political Director David Chalian criticized the White House’s statement on the indictment of 12 Russian officers for election hacking as a “dereliction of duty.”

Chalian said, “I know it’s not surprising, but it’s not any less outrageous because it’s not surprising. This is — so, the United States Department of Justice puts forth a series of what it says are provable facts that they are going to be able to prove this case in court, about a direct attack on the core of our democracy, free and fair elections. And the commander-in-chief, the president of the United States, through his spokesperson, issues a statement that says absolutely nothing about the country being attacked, but instead, is just a self-serving statement to say, ‘See, I told you so. This didn’t involve me or my campaign.’ That is such a dereliction of duty. I find it truly offensive.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett