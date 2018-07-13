Country Music Star Tim Atwood: NFL Players Should Only Take a Knee for Injury or Prayer

Country music star Tim Atwood spoke with Fox News Thursday and offered up some advice for NFL players on taking a knee on the football field.

Atwood said players should only be taking a knee if they “have a broke leg” or if they are praying, as seen by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

“I feel that if you’re on a knee on the football field for the national anthem, you should have a broke leg or you’re praying — one of the two,” Atwood told Fox News. “But that’s just my opinion, everybody’s got their own opinion about that.”

He added, “I think that what the whole thing is you have the rights. Like the football players have a right to take a knee, but I don’t necessarily agree with that. That’s what the country’s about, not everybody is going to like the same things all the time.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent