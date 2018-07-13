Dem Rep Cohen: ‘I Regret Using the Term Purple Heart’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that he regrets saying Peter Strzok deserves a Purple Heart and that he used the term “metaphorically, not literally. I never literally thought the Purple Heart should have been given to Agent Strzok.”

Cohen said, “I said something at the hearings yesterday about Purple Hearts, which another network that’s named for a four-legged animal has been making a big deal about. I regret using the term Purple Heart. I used it metaphorically, not literally. I never literally thought the Purple Heart should be given to Agent Strzok. But I do believe that he was being attacked because the FBI and the Mueller investigation were under attack. They do not need to be attacked. They are strong units defending America and these indictments go to prove it once again.”

