Gowdy: Strzok ‘the Only Person in America Who Doesn’t Think He Was Biased’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), criticized FBI agent Peter Strzok, who testified before a congressional committee earlier for his claim he wasn’t biased in his duty as an agent given his political leanings.

Gowdy described Strzok as “the only person in America” who didn’t think he was biased.

“The only people who believe his explanation are the 30-some-odd Democrats,” Gowdy said. “Keep in mind, Sean, 60 Democrats, have already voted to move forward with impeachment on President Trump, and Bob Mueller hadn’t released his first single solitary finding. So, they’ve already made up their minds. And, of course, they’d be sympathetic to an FBI agent who’s already made up his mind. He’s the only person in America who doesn’t think he was biased. He’s the only person in America that does not understand how incredibly detrimental those texts are to any kind of serious investigation. So, look, I spent 10 hours with him two weeks ago, about an equal amount of time today. He just doesn’t — he thinks what his personal opinion is what the rest of us call bias.”

