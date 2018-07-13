Hillary Clinton: I Worry the GOP Wants to Turn Back the Clock to the 1850s

Friday during a speech to the American Federation of Teachers, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh makes her “worry” the Republican Party wants to turn back the clock “to the 1850s.”

Clinton said, “Let me say a word about the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. This nomination holds out the threat of devastating consequences for workers’ rights, civil rights, LGBT rights, women’s rights, including those to make out own health decisions. It is a blatant attempt by this administration to shift the balance of the Court for decades and to reverse decades of progress.”

She added, “I used to worry that they wanted to turn the clock back to the 1950s. Now I worry they want to turn it back to the 1850s.”

