Hillary Clinton: Trump Administration Is ‘Trying to Rip the Heart Out of America’

Friday in Pittsburgh during a speech to the American Federation of Teachers, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump of “trying to rip the heart out of America.”

Clinton said, “I believe with all my heart that the test of any society is how we treat the most vulnerable among us, particularly our youngest, our oldest, our people with disabilities, and right now, my friends, our country is failing that test. We have never seen such organized cruelty, disdain and contempt for those values. People used to hide the way they felt. They wouldn’t come right out and say what they were thinking, which was good, that’s part of the process of civilization. But boy, not today. Over the last 18 month, this administration has tried to rip away health coverage for millions and to end coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and given tax cuts to the wealthiest few, and they have paid for them on the backs of children and working families. They have gutted funding for public schools and universities. They have rolled back protections against discrimination for students. Unimaginably they have ripped children away from their parents.”

She added, “The net result is that they are trying to rip the heart out of America. They want to turn us into transactional units where I get this and you get that. It’s like a man eat man, woman eat woman society. They want to turn us against each other. They want to divide and conquer.”

