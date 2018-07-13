NBC’s Chuck Todd: Strzok Hearing In ‘Same Category’ as McCarthyism

Friday on MSNBC, the host of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Chuck Todd criticized the congressional hearing for the way Peter Strzok, the FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference, was “treated.”

Todd said, “I don’t want to use the word McCarthyism loosely, but history is going to treat that hearing very unkindly. It is going to be in the same category of embarrassing moments in congressional history. At the top will always be Mr. McCarthy and what happened there. This will be in the top five of embarrassing moments.”

He continued, “This is a public servant, not a political actor. The way he was treated, the conspiratorial nature, and as bad as it looked yesterday, given these serious indictments — and do you know how much work goes into identifying 12 by name Russian operatives that did this? It looks even worse after seeing these indictments. Does anybody on that Republican side of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee care one iota about what the Russians did? It doesn’t look that way, the way they asked the questions yesterday.”

