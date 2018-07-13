Palin: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Prank Interview ‘Mocked’ Our Values, the Disabled

Friday in an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK), the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, took aim at Sacha Baron Cohen, who reportedly duped Palin into allowing an interview.

Palin categorized Cohen’s routine, which was allegedly him posing as a disabled veteran for his upcoming Showtime show, as mocking middle-class America values and the disabled.

“If people tune into this show, then they’re going to see how middle-class Americans are mocked and our values are mocked,” she said. “If people do decide to tune in, they’re going to hear about it anyway, if they tune in. Well, the ill-gotten gains by CBS and Showtime, those, I say, need to be donated to people who deserve the gains.”

