GOP Sen. Lee: I Believe Every Republican and ‘a Few Democrats’ Will Support Kavanaugh

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted that every Republican and “a few Democrats” will end up supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Is it your sense that every Republican will be on board?”

Lee responded, “Yes, it is. I want to be very clear, Neil, I can’t speak for any colleague, Republican or otherwise. I nonetheless believe, and I nonetheless predict, we’ll end up with every Republican supporting Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. I also think we’ll end up with a few Democrats.”

