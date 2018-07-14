Graham: Trump Should ‘Reject’ Putin’s Denial of Election Interference, Say We’ll Never Have Good Relationship Unless They Stop

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that if he were the president, he would “reject” any denial by Vladimir Putin that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and would tell Putin, “if you continue to do it, we’ll never have a good relationship.”

Graham said, “Russia didn’t beat Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump did. Russia did interfere in our election. And if I were the president, I would not ask Putin, ‘Did you do it?’ I would reject his denial. I know you did it. And if you continue to do it, we’ll never have a good relationship. I desire a good relationship, but you’ve got to stop meddling in our elections. You’ve got to stop helping the Taliban in Afghanistan. You’ve got to stop propping up Assad and helping Iran. You’ve got to be a better world citizen.”

