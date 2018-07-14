MSNBC’s Nance: Republicans Will Have to Choose Between Embracing Treason or Standing with America

Saturday on “AM Joy,” MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance warned Republicans who have “aligned themselves” with President Donald Trump in the Russia probe.

According to Nance, when more indictments come out, Republicans will have to choose between embracing actions that could be called treasonous or with America.

“Mark these words: This party, the Republican Party, at some point very soon when the next series of indictments come out, American citizens are going to have to make a choice as to whether they embrace activities and actions which could rhetorically be called treason, or whether they’re going to stand with the United States,” Nance told host Joy Reid. “And everyone that went after him with this crazy conspiracy theory that one FBI agent tried to bring down a president of the United States in a bureau that was almost completely in the tank for Donald Trump is absolutely ludicrous.”

