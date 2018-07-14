NAACP Lawyer: ‘Insane’ That Trump Can Appoint a SCOTUS ‘When His Entire Authority Is Really Suspect’

During the Saturday MSNBC broadcast of “AM Joy,” Janai Nelson, Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense, argued it is “absolutely insane” that President Donald Trump is able to appoint a Supreme Court justice “when his entire authority is really suspect.”

Nelson said Trump should not be able to nominate anyone while he is under investigation and the legitimacy of his presidency is in question.

“[I]t is absolutely insane to think that he can make a lifetime appointment to one of the most significant and important institutions in our democracy in this moment when his entire authority is really suspect,” stated Nelson.

