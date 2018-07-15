Biden: Trump’s Border Policies Make Me ‘Feel Ashamed’

Last Week on the podcast “Anger Management with Nick Clegg,” former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that led to some children allegedly being separated from their parents made him “feel ashamed.

When asked how he felt about the separation of children, Biden said, “Shame, ashamed. It makes me feel ashamed. I really mean that. I’m proud of the response the American people have shown. This is is not America. We are not as good as we believe we are – but we are much better than this.”

He added, “We are sending a signal that I just think is so so damaging to our ability to be a positive force in being among the leaders of the world. Whether its that or whether it’s praising Duterte, praising Putin, praising Kim Jong-Un? What are we doing?”

