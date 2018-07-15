CNN’s Mudd: Trump Is a White, Rich Guy Saying ‘I Don’t Like People Coming In Who Don’t Look Like Us’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” network counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd reacted to President Donald Trump criticizing Europe’s immigration policies.

During an interview with British tabloid The Sun, Trump said, “I think what’s happened to Europe is a shame. I think the immigration allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe. And unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was, and I don’t mean that in a positive way. I think you’re losing your culture.”

Mudd answered, “This is not about culture. This is about race. I guess if we don’t want immigration in the united states we get rid of little Italy and Irish out of Boston, Mexicans out of the Southwest and rid of Asian americans out of the west coast and my hometown which was revitalized by Cubans, they’ve got to go home too.”

He continued, “The difference he’s talking about, and I see this as a white guy, it’s brown people and black people going into Europe, people from embattled states in Africa and people form the Syria conflict. If we want to talk about this straight, we shouldn’t talk about culture. We ought to talk about race. It’s a white guy who is a rich guy from Manhattan saying I don’t like people coming in who don’t look like us.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN