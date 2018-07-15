Crowley: Pelosi ‘One of the Smartest and Hardest Working Speakers and Leaders In the History of Our Country’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) praised House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who he deemed one of the “hardest working” speakers in American history.

Crowley lost his primary race to political upstart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: The winner here, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as you said 28 years old political newcomer here she’s accused the Democratic Party at large of not taking the interests of people of color seriously, not paying much attention to working class communities. Do you think there’s fair criticism in that?

CROWLEY: I think it’s always open to criticism in terms of policy. I think what we need to really steer away from is character assassination. And I think it’s what we really to do is take that energy that’s been focused in terms of internal bouts and focus that on the Republicans and win seats that Republicans hold today if we really want to make a difference. I think the Democratic caucus is a big tent party. It’s reflective just look at our party take a picture of the people who represent the Democrats in the House and Republicans in the house it’s night and day literally in terms of the number of minorities that are represented within the Democratic caucus. It’s there. And so I do think we need to focus now on winning seats in November and ensuring that Democrats are in control for the sake of our country. Quite frankly I think the greatest threat to us is this president in the White House.

BRENNAN: If Democrats do take control, should Nancy Pelosi stay as leader?

CROWLEY: I think that Nancy- when history looks back on Nancy Pelosi they will look at one of the smartest and hardest working speakers and leaders in the history of our country. She’s in–

BRENNAN: Your loss made some Democrats question this.

CROWLEY: –Well look, you know, I do think that that’ll be up to the new Congress to decide who the next leader or speaker will- will be. If we win the House back, Nancy will have a very strong case for holding on to the speakership. If not there may be other issues that come to the fore at that point. But it’s up to the next Congress- Democratic caucus to decide that fate.

BRENNAN: Congressman it’s good to have you on this show.

CROWLEY: Thank you. Can I just say one thing? I love this country. I love it so much and I’m so proud to have represented my constituents. But I am very, very worried about the direction of this country. And I have a lot to be grateful for. It’s given me a tremendous experience in life. But we need to win back the House to bring- to recognize this country once again.

BRENNAN: And I can imagine you’ll be working on that, as we go toward the races in November. We’ll be back in just a moment with our panel.