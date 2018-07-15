Gowdy: I Don’t Think Mueller Probe Is a Witch Hunt

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the outgoing chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he did not believe special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling was a “witch hunt.”

Gowdy said, “I don’t think it’s a witch-hunt. I have never thought it was a witch-hunt. We now have two series of indictments against Russians, one for social media the other for the unlawful intrusions. Russia attacked this country in 2016. That’s the number-one thing we’ve asked Mueller to look at. What did Russia do? The second part, which unfortunately is where the hyper-focus is, is with whom if anybody did they do it.”

He added, “No Americans have been indicted with respect to conspiring to impact the 2016 elections. My focus is on the first thing: what did Russia do, and that’s not a witch-hunt, that’s an attack on our country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN