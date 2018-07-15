House Intel Chair Nunes: Mueller’s Indictment ‘Look Ridiculous’ — Leaves Out Targeting of GOP

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian officers for election meddling “looks ridiculous” because it did not include the evidence that the Russians were also targeting Republicans.

Nunes said, “We knew about this a year and half ago. Everything in the indictment we knew about on March 22 we released our findings. Those findings were available March 22. If you remember, the media mocked us. They made fun of the Republicans. They said it was a whitewash.”

He continued, “In the indictment, they leave out some very important people that they also went after. The indictment plays like they are only going after the Democrats when Bon Mueller and all his investigators and his lawyers know for a fact that they also targeted Republicans. Why is that not in the indictment? It makes the indictment look ridiculous. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN