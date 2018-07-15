Maxine Waters: It Is Very Clear That Trump Is ‘Jealous of Obama’

Saturday on MSNBC, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump criticizes former President Barack Obama because “he’s jealous of Obama and his administration.”

When asked about Trump tweeting that President Obama should have done more about Russian’s interfering in our elections, Waters said, “First of all, let me say this: If the president wrote out at some point and said the sky is falling and it is Obama’s fault, and everybody knows he likes to blame Obama for any and everything that he can come up with. And in addition to that, it is very clear that he’s jealous of Obama and his administration and the fact that he was able to do so well.”

”And so he’ll keep blaming him over and over again, trying to undo the public policy such as the ACA put in place by Obama and so everybody kind of knows who he is at this point,” she added “He’s defined himself pretty well. I don’t know why anybody takes him seriously.”

