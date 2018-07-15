Andrea Mitchell on Trump-Putin: We’ve Never Had a Summit Between a ‘KGB Spymaster’ and a President Who Spent Weekend Golfing

Andrea Mitchell ( @mitchellreports ) tells us what makes this summit unique: "We've never had a summit with a KGB spy master ... and a president who spent the weekend golfing." pic.twitter.com/jfXDbSh35D

Sunday on MSNBC’s “KasieDC,” network chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell discussed the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She categorized the meeting as the United States having never had a president who spent the weekend golfing hold a summit with a KGB spymaster.

“We’ve never had a summit with a KGB spymaster, someone who has completely studied and examined Donald Trump, and a president who spent the weekend golfing and has not been preparing,” Mitchell stated. “There were no principle meetings, no planning for this summit, no deeply, you know, organized strategy sessions.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent