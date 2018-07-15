Trump on Trade: ‘I Think the European Union Is a Foe’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” President Donald Trump said the European Union is a “foe” of the United States regarding trade.

Trump said, “Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe. Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically. Certainly, they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they are bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive.”

He added, “They want to do well, and we want to do well. And we’re starting to do well. You see what’s going on we have best unemployment numbers probably that we’ve ever had. Black unemployment is the lowest level in history — Hispanic unemployment the lowest level in history, Jeff. Women unemployment lowest in 66 years. Our numbers are great. Our GDP numbers are far greater than what they thought.”

