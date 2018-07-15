Watch: Good Samaritans Save Toddlers Dangling from Apartment Window

A few Good Samaritans made a heart-stopping rescue Tuesday when they saved two toddlers dangling from a Chicago apartment window, according to a video released Friday.

Denise Ochoa and her cousin Jennifer Salgado witnessed the two children dangling more than 20 feet in the air when they rushed over to help.

“I got under the window just in case the baby fell,” Ochoa told WLS. “Every time they would move, we would get scared because we didn’t know if they would fall off the window or not.”

The children, who are both hanging out the window with their diapers showing, can be heard yelling while Ochoa stood with her arms outstretched to catch the children should they fall before someone came to rescue them on a ladder.

Darshan Patel, the man with the ladder, climbed up the ladder to push one of the children back inside the building. The other child was able to crawl back inside the building shortly before Patel rescued the other child, WGN reported.

“I just did what I had to do as a human,” Patel told WLS. “I’m not going to stop helping people.”

None of the children suffered injuries as a result of the incident. Chicago police and the Department of Children and Family Services are actively investigating the incident.

