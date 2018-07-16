Booker: Trump Was ‘Shameful,’ ‘Submissive’ Toward Putin

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) described President Donald Trump’s performance at his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “shameful” and “submissive.”

Booker said, “His behavior was so shameful, so weak, I would even use the word submissive, before Vladimir Putin. You have to wonder why. And we know our president, he’s this guy with a hair-string trigger where he attacks people left and right with really very little provocation, getting in people’s face—whether it’s military folks, press, even people within his own cabinet—he attacks, attacks, attacks. But the one person that he’s not attacking, quite the contrary, who he’s being submissive to, who he’s elevated on the world stage, who he’s been willing to go against our allies, criticizing them more than he has any criticism for Vladimir Putin, is this dictator who has murdered his own people, who’s murdered people on British soil, who has brought down an airliner over Ukraine, who’s annexed Crimea, who’s attacked this country with cyber attacks, and is continuing to do so.”

He added, “So this is a president who has betrayed what I believe is the role of a commander in chief, to protect this country. We all swear oaths to defend the United States of America. And what he’s doing through his complicity in Putin’s behavior—and we know Putin is somebody who needs to be met with strength—he’s encouraging it to be ongoing.”

