CNN’s Acosta: Trump-Putin Summit ‘Feels Like a Wedding,’ Don’t Know Which Side Is Bride, Which Is Groom

Monday on CNN, while reporting from Helsinki, White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin felt like a “wedding.”

Acosta said, “I don’t know which side is the bride and which side is the groom. It sort of feels like we’re at a wedding here. And on the other side of the room are our friends from the Russian Federation and other journalists who have been credentialed by the Kremlin.”

He added, “I think when the president of the United States tweets that the press in the United States are the enemy of the people and he attacks members of the press as ‘fake news’ and so on, I don’t think it would be a profile encouraged to come in here, give statements having assembled these members of the press and not take any questions. It seems to me when you dish it out, you ought to be able to take it. If the press is going to refer to the press corps of the United States as the enemy of the people, he owes it to the rest of us here to take a couple of questions.”

