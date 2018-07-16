CNN’s Anderson Cooper: Trump’s Performance at News Conference with Putin ‘Disgraceful,’ ‘Embarrassing’

Monday on CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press conference in Helsinki, network anchor Anderson Cooper called Trump’s performance “disgraceful.”

Cooper said, “You have been watching perhaps one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader, that I have ever seen.”

Political commentator David Gergen said, “It’s a struggle to put it altogether and comprehend what we’ve just heard. I’ve never heard an American president talk that way. But I think it’s especially true that when he’s with someone like Putin, who is a thug, a world class thug, that he sides with him again and again against his own country’s interests, his own institutions that he runs, he’s in charge of the federal government, he’s in charge of these intelligence agencies, and he basically dismisses them and he retreats into this. We’ve heard this again and again on an international stage to be talking about Hillary’s server.”

Cooper added, “It’s embarrassing.”

