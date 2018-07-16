CNN’s King: Trump-Putin Summit Should Be Called ‘The Surrender Summit’

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN host John King stated that the Trump-Putin summit should be called “the surrender summit.”

King said, “I’ve been here for 30 years. I came to Washington in the final months of the Reagan administration, and I have never seen an American president simply surrender to the leader of Russia. You should call this the surrender summit. … [H]e could have said, ‘We’re not going to resolve what happened in 2016. President Putin says he didn’t do it, but I am here to say if this happens on my watch, there will be sanctions. There will be penalties. There will hell to pay.’ That’s all the president had to say to stand up at least for the current actions, but he didn’t do that. I’ll repeat what everyone else said. He never specifically mentioned Ukraine. He didn’t specifically mention the nerve agent attacks in the UK. He didn’t mention the anniversary of the MH-17 airliner being shot down. Not only that, he stood there while Vladimir Putin said, let’s work together on cybersecurity, insert laughter here. Let’s work together on transnational crime, insert laughter, ludicrous here. And he also said — stood there while Vladimir Putin voiced compassion for Syrian refugees. Russia is as responsible as anybody on this planet for the Syrian refugee crisis. And the president of the United States stood there and let him sound like a voice of compassion, when he is a leader who has been a sponsor of reprehensible conduct.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett