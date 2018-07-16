Corker: Trump’s Performance at Putin Presser Made Us Look ‘Like a Pushover’

Monday on CNN’s “Wolf,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump made America look like a “pushover” at his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Corker said, “I got here last night and was here to watch it I, too, want us to have good relations with Russia. I think everybody would like to see that happen, but I was disappointed especially by the comments made after the formal presentation. I felt like that everyone who’s dealt with Putin understands fully that the best way to deal with him is through strength. I just felt like the president’s comments made us look as a nation more like a pushover. I was disappointed in that.”

He continued, “When he had the opportunity to defend our intelligence agencies, who work for him, I was very disappointed and saddened with the equivalency he gave between them and what Putin was saying. So I was very disappointed in that. You know, Congress has spoken strongly. Very few bills around here pass 98-2, but we led on pushing back against Russia for many of the things they’ve done, which have been counter to U.S. interests. I just felt like the president should have been more forceful in talking about those grievances.”

He added, “Putin only understands strength. I did not think this was a good moment for our country.”

