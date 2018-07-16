Dem Sen Merkley: ‘Likely’ Putin Has Something on Trump

. @BuzzFeedBen : "Do you think Vladimir Putin has anything on him?" @SenJeffMerkley : "I think it's likely." ... Smith: "Your view is that the pee tape is real?" Merkley: "Something close to that. Something close to that." From @AM2DM : pic.twitter.com/KX0LjRy04s

Monday during an interview with Buzzfeed editor Ben Smith, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said it was “likely” that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “something close” to a video tape of President Donald Trump with prostitutes.

Smith asked, “Do you think Vladimir Putin has something on him?”

Merkley said, “I think it’s likely, yeah.”

He continued, “It’s a standard strategy of Russia when people visit there who are important to try to get compromising information on them, to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that goes on in their room, so it’s likely that they have that.”

When asked if the pee tape is real, Merkley responded, “Something close to that. Something close to that.”

