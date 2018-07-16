FBN’s Regan: Trump ‘Should Have Defended Us’ – ‘Unpatriotic’

. @trish_regan on @POTUS ' press conference with Vladimir Putin: "This was clearly not [President Trump's] best performance... He should have defended us. He should have defended his own intelligence community." pic.twitter.com/MmETQKkx2Z

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Intelligence Report,” host Trish Regan criticized President Trump’s statements after his summit with Vladimir Putin, arguing Trump, “should have defended us. He should have defended his own intelligence community.” She later added on Twitter, “Unpatriotic. Don’t let a bully bully you on the international stage. POTUS should have defended us.”

Regan said, “[T]he mainstream media did not want this meeting to happen. And I had really hoped I could say that they were wrong. I thought that maybe I could, at this moment in time, say they were wrong. Because this was an opportunity for our president to get up there onstage and look Vladimir Putin in the eye and say, ‘You’re not going to mess with us again.’ But he didn’t. In fact, he basically said he didn’t buy what his own intelligence community was telling him. This was clearly not his best performance. He’s done a whole lot better than this. He should have defended us. He should have defended his own intelligence community. Or just don’t take the meeting. Don’t go to Helsinki if you can’t look the guy in the eye and tell him what’s what. You know, here’s the question, by the way, that somebody ought to have prepped our president on. He ought to have known this one was coming, and he ought to have thought long and hard about how to answer it.”

After playing a clip of Trump responding to a question on Putin’s denial of Russian election interference and whether he believed the intelligence community or Putin, Regan stated, “I don’t get it. All of your intelligence agencies are telling you that the Russians interfered in our election. Now, big difference between them interfering and them actually having any kind of effect. There’s also a big difference, huge difference in them interfering and the Trump campaign colluding, two separate things. But when everyone is in agreement that they did interfere, and somehow you’re up there on the world stage suggesting otherwise, suggesting that, in fact, Vladimir Putin may be telling the truth and your own team isn’t, what has happened?”

Regan later tweeted a clip of her remarks with the added comment, “Unpatriotic. Don’t let a bully bully you on the international stage. POTUS should have defended us.”

